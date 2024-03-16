Headinvest LLC Acquires Shares of 375 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 375 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 246,839 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,212,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,675,236. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

