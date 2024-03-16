Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.