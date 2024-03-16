HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,643 shares of company stock worth $3,449,705. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.