Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Acquires $48,179.25 in Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Rodica Macadrai bought 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $894.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Mizuho dropped their price target on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Herbalife by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Herbalife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

