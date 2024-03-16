Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hess by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

