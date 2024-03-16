Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hexcel worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Shares of HXL opened at $70.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

