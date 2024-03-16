Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 340,940 Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 340,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.38% of Opera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opera by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OPRA. TD Cowen raised their target price on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Shares of OPRA opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

