Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,976 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Hayward worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth $1,177,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 61.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 216.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 229,926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth $35,298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 46.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

