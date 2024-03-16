Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,423 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

