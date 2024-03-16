Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after buying an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP grew its position in Five Below by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 42,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.87. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

