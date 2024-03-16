Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NETD. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

NETD stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

