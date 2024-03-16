Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $88.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

