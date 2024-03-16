Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 303,975 Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,975 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.61% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 1.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

RRAC opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $11.17.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile

