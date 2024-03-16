Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $2.50 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,697 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The company had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

