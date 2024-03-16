Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Hudson Global Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of HSON stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

