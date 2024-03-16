Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %
Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $19.94.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Husqvarna AB (publ)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.