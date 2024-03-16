Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

