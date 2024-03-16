Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Major Shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 Sells 1,283,000 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of H opened at $153.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.