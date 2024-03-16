Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Major Shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 Sells 1,283,000 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of H opened at $153.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on H. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on H
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
