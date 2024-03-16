Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 738,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 279,616 shares.The stock last traded at $37.41 and had previously closed at $37.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Ichor Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 207.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

