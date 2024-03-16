IDEX Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IEX
IDEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $239.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $242.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.