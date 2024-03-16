IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 43,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 295,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $621.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $28,622.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at $918,454.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.