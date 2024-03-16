Ikena Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IKNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

