Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Update

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,188 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.10. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

