Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $53.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

