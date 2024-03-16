Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFA. UBS Group increased their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 496,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,202.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,731 shares of company stock worth $5,362,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Informatica by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1,144.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFA opened at $34.25 on Friday. Informatica has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.46, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

