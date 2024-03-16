Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Raised to C$34.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$25.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.22 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.44.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

