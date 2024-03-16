Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Raised to C$34.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
