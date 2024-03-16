Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Infosys worth $54,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.23 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

