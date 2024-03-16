Insider Buying: Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Acquires A$53,200.00 in Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider James Scott acquired 400,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$53,200.00 ($35,231.79).
Boom Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60.
About Boom Logistics
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boom Logistics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Boom Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boom Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.