Insider Buying: Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) Insider Acquires A$12,000.00 in Stock

Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB – Get Free Report) insider Reginald(Reg) Weine acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,947.02).

Reginald(Reg) Weine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Reginald(Reg) Weine acquired 150,000 shares of Bubs Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($11,920.53).

On Friday, December 29th, Reginald(Reg) Weine 14,067,902 shares of Bubs Australia stock.

Bubs Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bubs Australia Company Profile

Bubs Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of various infant nutrition products in Australia, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers organic baby food, goat milk infant formula, cow's milk, adult goat milk powder, and fresh dairy products, as well as plant based baby food pouches, cereals and porridges, rusks, and snacks under the Bubs brand.

