Insider Buying: Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) Insider Purchases A$390,000.00 in Stock

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider James Orlando bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$390,000.00 ($258,278.15).

James Orlando also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, James Orlando sold 500,000 shares of Catapult Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.81), for a total transaction of A$615,000.00 ($407,284.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Catapult Group International

Catapult Group International Ltd designs, develops, and supplies technology solutions that enhances the performance of athletes and sports teams in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Performance & Health, Tactics & Coaching, and Media & Other.

