Insider Buying: Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Buys A$19,875.52 in Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Justin Nuich bought 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.08 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,875.52 ($13,162.60).

Mader Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mader Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Mader Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Mader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Mader Group

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

