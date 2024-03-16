Insider Buying: Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Insider Acquires A$14,878.94 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Dean Valle acquired 123 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$120.97 ($80.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,878.94 ($9,853.60).
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $3.928 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
