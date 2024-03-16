Insider Buying: Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Free Report) insider Lynn Warneke bought 400,000 shares of Spirit Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00 ($12,980.13).

Spirit Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Spirit Technology Solutions alerts:

About Spirit Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of collaboration and communication, cyber security, and managed information technology (IT) services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Collaboration and Communication, Cyber Security, and Managed Services (IT&T). The Collaboration and Communication segment provides voice, managed service, and data and office technology solutions for small businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.