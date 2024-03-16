Insider Buying: STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Edward David Lafehr bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$12,800.00.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$3.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.25. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STEP Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.89.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

