Insider Buying: Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Stenger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $23,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,030.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Team Trading Up 1.9 %

TISI opened at $5.82 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Team

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Team by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Team by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Team in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

