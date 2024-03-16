Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) General Counsel Purchases $13,700.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,540 shares in the company, valued at $261,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael James Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael James Hall bought 463 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.81 per share, for a total transaction of $12,876.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

