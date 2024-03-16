Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $569,589.20 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,193,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elastic Stock Down 1.9 %

Elastic stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,024 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 82.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile



Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

