Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $569,589.20 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,193,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elastic Stock Down 1.9 %

Elastic stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,024 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 82.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

