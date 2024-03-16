Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CFO Sells $14,665.42 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $14,665.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Ballard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $14.82 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $845.91 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 45.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

