Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CRO Sells $15,470.94 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 2,337 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $15,470.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 50,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,654.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Andrew David Oddie sold 3,422 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $21,935.02.
Funko Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.38 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
