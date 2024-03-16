Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells C$21,120.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$21,120.00.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1199262 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

