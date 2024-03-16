Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $416,400.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,989 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

