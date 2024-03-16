Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $669,748.10 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $669,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,634.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

