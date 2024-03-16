Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells 51,184 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 51,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,193,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 881,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,762,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Bruce Booth sold 139,255 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $5,880,738.65.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 23.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,585 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,802 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $185,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

