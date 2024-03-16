Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells 3,079 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $15,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,096.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ouster Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OUST opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $1,587,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

