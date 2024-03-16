Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $23,880.15 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 4,655 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $23,880.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,705.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE:OUST opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $196.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.47. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

