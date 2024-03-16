Insider Selling: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells C$17,013.31 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.40, for a total value of C$17,013.31.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.59, for a total value of C$334,431.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$44.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 3.27982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.69.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

