Insider Selling: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) General Counsel Sells $448,187.66 in Stock

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.47 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.60% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UE. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $15,832,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

