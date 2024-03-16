Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Holdings Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,048,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Insperity by 1,519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 351,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,529,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Insperity

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.