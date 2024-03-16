Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Lowered by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $134.64 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.66 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

