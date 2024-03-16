International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGTGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,600,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,946,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,239,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,540,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

