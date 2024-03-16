International Personal Finance plc (IPF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.20 on May 10th

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

Shares of International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61. International Personal Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 89.39 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.72). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.19. The stock has a market cap of £255.53 million, a PE ratio of 600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

